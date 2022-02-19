39m ago

add bookmark

Two men guilty of murdering Lenasia teacher Naadira Vanker handed hefty jail sentences

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Naadira Vanker, 31, a Johannesburg teacher, was abducted and killed. Photo: Supplied
Naadira Vanker, 31, a Johannesburg teacher, was abducted and killed. Photo: Supplied
  • Lucky Mshubi, 36, and Thabo Mambila, 31, broke into Naadira Vanker's home in Lenasia South on 22 April 2021 and kidnapped her.
  • Vanker's body was found in a shallow grave in Mshubi's yard. 
  • The two men were handed hefty sentences by the Johannesburg High Court on Friday. 

Two men, found guilty of murdering Lenasia school teacher Naadira Vanker, received hefty sentences in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

Lucky Mshubi, 36, and Thabo Mambila, 31, broke into Vanker's home in Lenasia South on 22 April 2021 and kidnapped her.

Police said the two fled the scene with Vanker's vehicle.

Investigations subsequently led the team to a shack in Phumlamqashi, Lenasia South, where one of the suspects - Mshubi - was found in possession of the stolen vehicle and Vanker's belongings.

Mshubi worked as a security guard at the complex Vanker lived with her husband and their four children. 

Mshubi, then took the police to a shallow grave in the yard where Vanker was buried.

ALSO READ | Family, friends call for release of SA woman serving life in Thai prison for drug smuggling

On Friday, the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg  found the two men guilty on several charges.

The court sentenced them to life imprisonment for murder, five years imprisonment for housebreaking and three years imprisonment for kidnapping.

Mshubi received a further 17 years for robbery while Mambila was handed 15 years imprisonment for the same charge.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the investigating team in ensuring that the perpetrators were arrested.

"This sentence is an indication that as the SAPS in Gauteng, we are committed to ensuring that crimes committed against women and children are taken seriously and those who perpetrate against them are chastised," Mawela said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Two appear in court over murder of Lenasia teacher Naadira Vanker
Second accused in murder of Lenasia teacher Naadira Vanker abandons bail bid
Second suspect in Lenasia teacher's murder in hospital after community allegedly assaulted him
Read more on:
naadira vankergautengjohannesburgcourtscrime
Lottery
5 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
14% - 358 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 642 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
62% - 1619 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.12
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,897.89
0.0%
Silver
23.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,348.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,070.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
69,650
+0.4%
All Share
76,368
+0.3%
Resource 10
79,236
+1.6%
Industrial 25
91,405
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,090
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo