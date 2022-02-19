Two men guilty of murdering Lenasia teacher Naadira Vanker handed hefty jail sentences

Lucky Mshubi, 36, and Thabo Mambila, 31, broke into Naadira Vanker's home in Lenasia South on 22 April 2021 and kidnapped her.

Two men, found guilty of murdering Lenasia school teacher Naadira Vanker, received hefty sentences in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

Lucky Mshubi, 36, and Thabo Mambila, 31, broke into Vanker's home in Lenasia South on 22 April 2021 and kidnapped her.

Police said the two fled the scene with Vanker's vehicle.

Investigations subsequently led the team to a shack in Phumlamqashi, Lenasia South, where one of the suspects - Mshubi - was found in possession of the stolen vehicle and Vanker's belongings.

Mshubi worked as a security guard at the complex Vanker lived with her husband and their four children.

Mshubi, then took the police to a shallow grave in the yard where Vanker was buried.

On Friday, the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg found the two men guilty on several charges.

The court sentenced them to life imprisonment for murder, five years imprisonment for housebreaking and three years imprisonment for kidnapping.

Mshubi received a further 17 years for robbery while Mambila was handed 15 years imprisonment for the same charge.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the investigating team in ensuring that the perpetrators were arrested.

"This sentence is an indication that as the SAPS in Gauteng, we are committed to ensuring that crimes committed against women and children are taken seriously and those who perpetrate against them are chastised," Mawela said.

