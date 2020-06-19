1h ago

Two men killed, 6 wounded in shooting in western Johannesburg

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Two people were murdered and six others wounded in an open veld in the Florida policing precinct.
  • Three attackers used firearms and robbed eight men of their cash and cellphones and then shot them.
  • All three gunmen are still on the run and police confirmed they have mobilised maximum resources to trace them.

Police have launched a search for three gunmen after two people were murdered and six others wounded in an open veld in Florida, western Johannesburg, on Thursday.

According to the police, it is alleged three armed men wearing balaclavas were waiting in the veld near an old mine.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Kay Makhubele said the eight victims, believed to be illegal miners or "zama zamas", were making their way from a taxi to the mine when the assailants approached them.

Makhubele said the eight men from Lesotho were robbed of money and their cellphones before being shot.

"Two died, [while] six were taken to hospital", added Makhubele.

The three perpetrators are on the run, and police have confirmed they have mobilised maximum resources to trace the men.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has condemned the violence and vowed to intensify deployment in hotspots.

"Investigators must also work around the clock to ensure that the suspects are found and arrested", Mawela said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects, is urged to report to the Florida police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Members of the public can also leave an anonymous tip-off on the My SAPS app.


