Two men sentenced for murder of Westbury resident who was killed during a shootout between gangs

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela welcomed the sentence handed down to two men found guilty of murdering Westbury resident Heather Petersen in 2018 after she got caught in a shootout between gang members.

According to police, Jermaine Davids, 36, and Ottie Shimidzu, 48, were found guilty by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg of murder, attempted murder as well as the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

On Friday, the court sentenced Davids to 22 years behind bars and Shimidzu 17 years.

Petersen was killed during a shootout between gangs in Westbury in September 2018. Her 10-year-old niece was also shot and injured.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said:

Soon after the shooting incident, members of the Anti-Gang Unit, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Public Order Policing, Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, Visible Policing and an Investigative Task Team were deployed in Westbury/Sophiatown to hunt down the suspects and to stabilise the area.

“Two suspects were arrested, convicted and now, sentenced.”

“Lieutenant General Mawela applauds the investigation team led by Warrant Officer Vincent Saunders and the Senior State Advocate Zarina Peck, who made sure that the accused paid for their evil deeds,” said Masondo.

