Two men sentenced to life for murdering cop and her husband

Two Mpumalanga men has been found guilty of a string of crimes, including a triple murder for which they were sentenced to life in prison.

The men murdered a police officer, her husband and their own accomplice on 1 December 2019.

They shot and killed the police officer and her husband in full view of their six-year-old daughter.

Two Mpumalanga men, who were found guilty of murdering a police officer, her husband and their own accomplice, have been sentenced to life in prison.

Freeman Thulani Maisame, 33, and Martin Mohlala, 27, were found guilty of a string of crimes including three counts of murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing of a firearm, and discharging of a firearm in a public area.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) the crime spree was committed in the small town of Agincourt between 30 November 2018 and 1 December 2019, and ended with the murder of police officer Thembisile Fortune Ndlovu, her husband Jabulani Harry Khoza and an accomplice, Mandla Sambo.

Leading up to the triple murder, Maisame and Mohlala robbed victims who were preparing for a wedding near Thulani Primary School.

READ | Principal, 2 security guards arrested for murder at Eastern Cape school

"They pointed at the victims with a firearm and demanded their cellphones, vehicle keys, wallets, belts and shoes. They further robbed a motor vehicle, a silver VW Jetta, which they fled the scene with," said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Vehicle

Using the same stolen vehicle, the pair then held up a tavern, firing shots into the ceiling as they ordered patrons to lie on the ground. They stole money, airtime vouchers and cigarettes.

They then abandoned the stolen vehicle outside the tavern and made their getaway on foot.

A year later, with Sambo as the third accomplice, Maisame and Mohala broke into the house of Ndlovu and Khoza.

"They demanded keys to a vehicle that was parked in the yard," Nyuswa.

MUST READ | Norma Gigaba claims Hawks carried out 'unlawful favours' for Malusi

"A shootout ensued between Ndlovu, Khoza and the three suspects. As a result, Ndlovu and one of the attackers, Sambo, died on the scene.

"The husband was rushed to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries."

Police arrested Maisame and Mohala a few days later.

Nyuswa said both accused had denied being involved in the triple murder, saying that they were not at the scene of the crime and had been drinking at a tavern the entire night.

Sentence

During arguments in aggravation of sentence, the State detailed how Ndlovu and Khoza were attacked in their bedroom and that shots were fired in front of their six-year-old daughter.

"What made the case worse was that one of the deceased in the matter was a police officer," the State said according to Nyuswa.

The High Court in Mpumalanga sentenced Maisame and Mohala to: - 15 years imprisonment on each count of robbery with aggravating circumstances - 5 years imprisonment on each count of discharge of firearm - 5 years imprisonment each for possession of unlicensed firearm - 5 years imprisonment each on a count of possession of ammunition - Life imprisonment for each count of murder.

The sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Matric Luphondo commended the "excellent work" of the prosecution and investigating teams.