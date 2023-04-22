Two men sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of Durban police detective

Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a police officer.

Sergeant Sibongile Mbanjwa was shot dead during an attack in 2021.

He was a detective.

Sergeant Sibongile Mbanjwa was with a colleague in a state vehicle when Nkosikhona Luthuli, 28, and Kusakwendoda Luthuli, 42, attacked them on 4 May 2021 at about 22:00.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the men fired shots at the state vehicle, killing Mbanjwa.

"The colleague tried to drive away, but the vehicle stopped a few metres away. He fled the scene on foot. Sergeant Mbanjwa was declared dead at the scene," Mhlongo said.

Mbanjwa was stationed at the Phoenix detective unit in Durban. A case of murder, attempted murder and robbery was reported at Verulam police station, and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks.

Two weeks after the attack, the two men were arrested and charged. They were denied bail.

They were both sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, five years for attempted murder and five years for robbery.



