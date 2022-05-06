Two men shot dead while attempting to rob hitchhiker in Mpumalanga

Two men were shot dead during a botched robbery in Mpumalanga.

The men were allegedly attempting to rob a hitchhiker at knifepoint.

Police are yet to identify the men.

Two Mpumalanga men were shot dead by a hitchhiker they attempted to rob on Thursday.

The men offered the hitchhiker a lift while they were travelling on the N4, outside Mbombela, in a in a VW Polo, police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said. Later, they stopped the car and attempted to rob the hitchhiker at knifepoint.



"Reports indicate that the man also drew out his firearm and allegedly shot both men. One died at the scene. Meanwhile the other died a few metres away from the scene while he was being driven to hospital. The two are yet to be identified," Mdhluli said.

Police are investigating a case of robbery and have launched an inquest into the men's deaths.

Mdhluli added:

The firearm used has since been confiscated as well as the knife and the vehicle. The items will form part of the investigation. Preliminary investigation suggests that the VW Polo may be linked to other reported incidents of armed robberies where hitchhikers were robbed at various hiking spots around [Mbombela].

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged members of the public to refrain from hitchhiking.

Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Vusi Shongwe echoed this, adding that many hitchhikers become victims of crime.

"We have had many reports of people who were robbed, sexually abused, drugged or even killed. We know sometimes people try and cut corners because they don't have money. It must be emphasised that hitchhiking is not safe for both hitchhikers and motorists," Shongwe said.





