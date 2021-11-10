10 Nov

The heroes you don't know - 2 men who lost their lives savings others awarded National Orders

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
Roydon Olckers. (Photo: Facebook)
  • The Presidency has announced the names of the recipients of national orders.
  • A man who took a stray bullet while shielding a stranger is among those who will receive awards. 
  • Another protected pupils and was crushed to death in the process.

A man who took a bullet for a stranger and a teen who saved two pupils and sacrificed his own life in the process will be awarded national orders posthumously at an investiture ceremony on 18 November.

Chand Basson took a bullet when he shielded a stranger from a gang and Roydon Olckers, who saved pupils while he was crushed to death at Hoërskool Driehoek, will receive the Order of Mendi posthumously.  

The Order of Mendi is awarded to those who are recognised for acts of bravery, the Presidency said in a statement.

Phindile Baleni, chancellor of the national orders and director-general in the Presidency, said the national orders were the highest awards bestowed on South Africans and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy.

They are also bestowed on those who have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

"The national orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals towards building a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa as envisaged in our Constitution," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will bestow the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo on recipients.

Those who will receive the Order of Mendi include Gcinisizwe Khwezi Sylvester Kondile (posthumously) for his ultimate sacrifice to the liberation of South Africa.

"He endured unspeakable torture and cruelty, refusing to betray his comrades right to the victorious end of his life."

Reverend Isaac William Dyobha Wauchope (posthumously), will receive the Order of Mendi for providing morale through poignant words and support in the darkest hour of soldiers who died in the sinking of the SS Mendi.

"His words and courage are his iconic legacy that lives on."

Meanwhile, retired constitutional court justice, Edwin Cameron, will receive the order of the Baobab in Gold, for his contribution to the judicial system and tireless campaigning against the stigma of HIV and AIDS and the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) communities.

Gospel star Rebecca Malope will receive the Order of Ikhamanga, which recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

Malope will be recognised for her contribution to South African music.

"Her unique voice brings joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music."

