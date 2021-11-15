Two more accused added to Charl Kinnear murder case

Two more people were officially joined to the Charl Kinnear murder case which is still in the bail stage of proceedings.

Amaal Jantjies and Janick Adonis are accused of being part of the planning of a thwarted hand grenade attack at Kinnear's home.

Jantjies has already been denied bail in a separate case and Adonis is serving time for another matter.

The chances of suspected Cape underworld figure, Nafiz Modack, being home for December are growing increasingly slim, with another four dates set down for his lengthy bail application.



Monday's new development at the Blue Downs Regional Court was the arrival of a glamorously attired Amaal Jantjies, accused of helping set up a thwarted hand grenade attack outside the late Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) leader Charl Kinnear's house.

The hand grenade fell out of a man's pocket, late at night outside the Kinnears' house in November 2019, but did not detonate.

However, Kinnear was ultimately murdered on 18 September 2020, outside the same house in Bishop Lavis, despite police being warned that his phone was being tracked.

So far, Modack, Zane Kilian, Jacques Cronje, Ricardo Morgan, and AGU officer Ashley Tabisher face a multitude of charges that centre on the activities of an alleged criminal enterprise headed by Modack.

They include the attempted murder and murder of Kinnear, the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth, corruption, money laundering, and illegal cellphone tracking.

Jantjies had already been denied bail in the Parow Regional Court regarding the hand grenade matter, with Regional Court magistrate Richard Sikhwivhilu describing her as "dangerous".

Jantjies claimed she was actually helping the AGU in their quest to remove firearms from Cape Town communities. She said, during her bail application, that she went along with the hand grenade plot after it was hatched by now retired AGU head Andre Lincoln.

Sitting in the dock on Monday with at least eight heavily armed guards with bulletproof vests and rifles near her, a smiling Jantjies appeared cheerful.

Her silver bangles jangled as she waved to people in the public gallery.

Her rakish boyfriend Janick Adonis sat in the dock in an immaculately clean tracksuit next to her, making small talk with Tabisher.

Adonis was alleged to have helped Jantjies find someone to attack the Kinnears' home in Bishop Lavis, allegedly drawing on associates of the Junky Funky Kids gang.

At one point, Lincoln and prosecutor Blaine Lazarus were in talks with Adonis over the information he said he had on an attack against Kinnear, allegedly by Modack, but they told him there was nothing they could do to alleviate his sentence or get him bail.

Adonis and Tabisher know each other as it was Tabisher's job to take the high security prison-to-court run with Adonis on a separate matter.



The court had heard that Jantjies was a familiar face at the AGU's HQ in Faure, regularly arriving in a sleek BMW, with Kinnear himself one day wanting to know who she was, as she kept up her efforts to get a deal for her boyfriend.



Jantjies allegedly offered Tabisher R10 000 and a secret phone for him to let Modack know when the AGU was to raid his house.

Modack said in an affidavit that he was being accused of crimes he did not commit because crooked cops were upset that he had tried to make nightclubs drug-free.

Tabisher is accused of agreeing to pass on information about their raids because he needed the money.

While he puts on a brave face and cracks jokes in the dock, he faced the prospect of a long haul in jail before he is to get a chance to clear his name and be reunited with his wife, who attends all of his court appearances.

Monday's proceedings were primarily to officially join Adonis and Jantjies in the case against all of the accused and to put their lawyer on record.

The court was also asked that Adonis and Jantjies be excused from the bail proceedings of the other accused to save them the legal fees of going to court in a bail application that does not affect them.

Adonis is serving time in another matter, and Jantjies was denied bail on the hand grenade matter. Morgan has already been granted bail.

The matter was postponed to Friday, with Adonis and Jantjies, only required to return on 19 January 2022.