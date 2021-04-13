29m ago

add bookmark

Two more accused expected in the dock in corruption case linked to Bushiri Ministries

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The plot thickens in the case against Bushiri Ministries.
The plot thickens in the case against Bushiri Ministries.
Getty Images
  • A senior cop is accused of receiving R500 000 from Shepherd Bushiri and using it to have rape charges against her husband dropped.
  • Brigadier Rosy Resandt's husband, Clifford Cornelius Resandt, is Bushiri's head of security.
  • The Pretoria Magistrate's Court heard that two more accused would be charged alongside the Resandts.

Two more people are expected to be charged alongside a senior police officer accused of receiving R500 000 from Shepherd Bushiri's church and allegedly using the money as a bribe to have her husband's rape case dropped.

Brigadier Rosy Resandt and her husband, Clifford Cornelius Resandt, Bushiri's head of security, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The State asked for a further postponement and told the court two more accused would be added to the criminal case.

The identities of the additional accused will be revealed once they appear in court.

READ | Slap on the wrist for cop accused of using Bushiri money to facilitate dropping of rape charges against her husband

The Resandts' attorney, Victor Nkhwashu, told the court while he was expecting disclosure of the docket contents, they would not be opposing the postponement because he had been informed that investigations were complete.

However, Nkhwashu asked that the postponement be marked final for the purpose of adding additional accused.

He also asked that the court relax Resandt's bail conditions so that she would no longer have to present herself to a police station every week. The court dismissed this request.

The matter was postponed to 6 May.

Charges 

News24 previously reported that Rosy Resandt and her husband were arrested in December 2020 and charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Clifford was arrested on 20 January 2018 for allegedly raping a minor.

"An amount of R500 000 was transferred from Shepherd Bushiri Ministries to Rosy's account on 22 January 2018, the amount reflected on the parents of the child's home loan account," NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said.

"The same day when the money reflected in the parents' account, the child dropped the charges against the husband. At the next court date, the matter was withdrawn from the court."

The accused were granted bail of R15 000 each in the corruption matter.

Slap on the wrist

In January, News24 revealed that following her first court appearance, Resandt was subjected to an internal police disciplinary hearing, where she was ultimately given a slap on the wrist.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 23: Prophet Shep
Prophet Shephard Bushiri appears at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

A source told News24 Resandt had pleaded guilty to charges related to police discipline under the South African Police Service Act.

The source said dismissal as a sanction was sought, given the seriousness of the charges, but instead Resandt's salary was suspended and she was ordered to undergo counselling for corruption.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed the sanctions imposed on Resandt and said the office of the acting divisional commissioner for detective services had been notified of the judgment and would be studying it.

Police management has since challenged the disciplinary hearing's findings and outcomes, and Resandt has moved out of the National Organised Crime Unit.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shepherd bushiripretoriagautengcourts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7206 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2109 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8677 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.64
(+0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.09
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.48
(+0.7)
AUD/ZAR
11.15
(+0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.6)
Gold
1,741.85
(+0.5)
Silver
25.33
(+2.1)
Platinum
1,172.00
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
63.28
(+0.5)
Palladium
2,703.99
(+0.9)
All Share
66,964
(+0.9)
Top 40
61,256
(+1.0)
Financial 15
12,160
(+0.1)
Industrial 25
87,473
(+1.0)
Resource 10
67,971
(+1.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo