Two more accused expected in the dock in corruption case linked to Bushiri Ministries

A senior cop is accused of receiving R500 000 from Shepherd Bushiri and using it to have rape charges against her husband dropped.

Brigadier Rosy Resandt's husband, Clifford Cornelius Resandt, is Bushiri's head of security.

The Pretoria Magistrate's Court heard that two more accused would be charged alongside the Resandts.

Brigadier Rosy Resandt and her husband, Clifford Cornelius Resandt, Bushiri's head of security, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The State asked for a further postponement and told the court two more accused would be added to the criminal case.

The identities of the additional accused will be revealed once they appear in court.

The Resandts' attorney, Victor Nkhwashu, told the court while he was expecting disclosure of the docket contents, they would not be opposing the postponement because he had been informed that investigations were complete.



However, Nkhwashu asked that the postponement be marked final for the purpose of adding additional accused.

He also asked that the court relax Resandt's bail conditions so that she would no longer have to present herself to a police station every week. The court dismissed this request.

The matter was postponed to 6 May.

Charges

News24 previously reported that Rosy Resandt and her husband were arrested in December 2020 and charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Clifford was arrested on 20 January 2018 for allegedly raping a minor.

"An amount of R500 000 was transferred from Shepherd Bushiri Ministries to Rosy's account on 22 January 2018, the amount reflected on the parents of the child's home loan account," NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said.

"The same day when the money reflected in the parents' account, the child dropped the charges against the husband. At the next court date, the matter was withdrawn from the court."

The accused were granted bail of R15 000 each in the corruption matter.

Slap on the wrist

In January, News24 revealed that following her first court appearance, Resandt was subjected to an internal police disciplinary hearing, where she was ultimately given a slap on the wrist.

A source told News24 Resandt had pleaded guilty to charges related to police discipline under the South African Police Service Act.



The source said dismissal as a sanction was sought, given the seriousness of the charges, but instead Resandt's salary was suspended and she was ordered to undergo counselling for corruption.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed the sanctions imposed on Resandt and said the office of the acting divisional commissioner for detective services had been notified of the judgment and would be studying it.

Police management has since challenged the disciplinary hearing's findings and outcomes, and Resandt has moved out of the National Organised Crime Unit.