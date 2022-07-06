13m ago

Two more arrested for allegedly holding 39 human trafficking victims, including children, on farm

Nicole McCain
The Hawks have arrested two men in connection with human trafficking.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images
  • Two more men have been arrested in a human trafficking case.
  • 39 people, including seven children, were rescued from a Mpumalanga farm.
  • The arrests bring the number of accused to four.

Two men have been arrested in Mpumalanga in connection with the human trafficking of 39 people, including children.

Cornelis Johannes Uys, 60, and his son, Cornelis Johannes Albertus Uys, 23, appeared in the Belfast Magistrate's Court on Monday after being arrested on Sunday. The men have allegedly been linked to human trafficking 39 people, including seven women and nine children under the age of five.

The father and son join their two co-accused Carlos Bernardo Guambe, 34, and Gabriel Bernardo Guambe, 32, who were arrested last month when police busted the human trafficking operation at a farm in Dullstroom.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the human trafficking ring appears to have recruited victims from Mozambique with the promise of employment.

"The victims were transported from Mozambique to the border, where they had to get out of the taxi and cross the border [and were then] taken in the taxi to Lydenburg. The son of the farm owner and one trafficker met with the taxi driver and paid him money in exchange for the victims, who were taken to the farm for labour," said Sekgotodi.

The victims were rescued and taken to Emalahleni for safety.

The case against the four was postponed to Monday for a bail application.

