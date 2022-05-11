Two more arrests made in connection with mass murders in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

Two people have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Endlovini, Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Five people were killed during the shooting.

A third accused has already appeared in court in connection with the murders.

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people in Endlovini, Khayelitsha in Cape Town on 14 March.



Organised crime detectives arrested the pair, aged 25 and 28, on Tuesday, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

The 25-year-old was arrested in Cala in the Eastern Cape.

"Meanwhile, the second suspect, aged 28, who had given the police the runaround, was arrested in Khayelitsha on Tuesday. An unlicensed firearm believed to be the murder weapon for the five murders, was found in his possession. An additional charge of illegal possession of a firearm was added to the murder charge he faces," Potelwa said.



The arrests bring to three the number of people taken into custody in connection with the shooting. READ | Five people killed in shooting in Khayelitsha, 72-hour plan in place as cops hunt down gunmen "The first arrest was effected on 11 April during a tracing operation that led investigators to a home in Khayelitsha. Thirty-four-year-old Madoda Zwayi appeared in court on 13 April 2022, facing murder charges," Potelwa said.

The shooting at New Monwabisi Park left four men and a woman dead.

At the time of the incident, Potelwa told News24 that unknown gunmen had approached shacks in the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in the early hours of the morning and had fired shots.

The victims were aged between 25 and 35 years.

The two men who were arrested on Tuesday are scheduled to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.





