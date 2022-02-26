16m ago

add bookmark

Two Mozambican rhino poachers jailed for 23 years

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Conrad Bornman/Gallo Images/Rapport/File

  • Two rhino poachers from Mozambique have been sentenced to 23 years in jail.
  • The hefty sentenced was imposed after the men were found guilty of trespassing in a national park, killing protected rhinos, possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition, and contravention of the Immigration Act.
  • The Kruger National Park has welcomed the sentence. 

Two rhino poachers from Mozambique have each been sentenced to 23 years behind bars in the Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) welcomed the jail terms. 

Americo Mathonsi,59 and Michael Chauke, 57, were arrested in the Satara section of the Kruger National Park (KNP) on 22 May 2019.

Rangers responded to the sound of gunshots and upon investigation, found two rhino carcasses. The horns were still intact.

"A search culminated [in] the arrest of the two men close to the scene where the carcases were found," SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said.

"Poaching equipment, including a high-powered rifle, were recovered and linked to the killing of the rhinos," Phaahla added.

The two men were found guilty of trespassing in a national park, killing protected rhinos, possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

READ | SA announces hunting permits for rhino, leopards

"They were each sentenced to a total of 23 years in prison," said Phaahla.

Gareth Coleman, managing executive of the KNP said: "We welcome the resumption of trials in Skukuza and congratulate the prosecution for presenting a compelling case to the court which led to the two convictions and sentencing."

Coleman added that there was still more to be done, especially outside the park, to arrest those responsible for destroying natural heritage.

"Our anti-poaching teams will be encouraged by these sentences, which prove that their efforts are not in vain," said Coleman.

This year, the Skukuza Regional Court is expected to finalise several high-profile cases, including that of former KNP regional ranger Rodney Landela, whose trial is set down for June.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kruger national parkmbombelampumalangaanimalsrhino poachingcourtscrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
58% - 1924 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
42% - 1413 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.30
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,889.54
0.0%
Silver
24.27
0.0%
Palladium
2,367.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,060.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
67,719
+0.8%
All Share
74,206
+0.7%
Resource 10
79,348
-0.4%
Industrial 25
85,988
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,851
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo