Two Mpumalanga taxi owners targeted in shootings, one killed

Two taxi owners were the target of separate shootings in Barbeton, Mpumalanga.

One was gunned down but the second wasn't home when shots were fired at his home.

Murder and attempted murder cases were opened.

In separate incidents in Barberton, Mpumalanga on Thursday, a taxi owner was shot dead and another survived an attack at his home, according to police.

A 36-year-old taxi owner was gunned down after he parked his vehicle at the home of a mechanic, police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Saturday.

"An armed man emerged out of nowhere after the taxi owner alighted from his Toyota Quantum," he said.

"Without uttering a word, the gun-wielding man fired a shot aimed at the victim and thereafter fled the scene. Police as well as paramedics were notified about the incident and upon arrival, the victim was, unfortunately, certified dead at the scene."

A murder investigation is under way.

Police have requested Andries Mdluli to contact them because they believe he can assist them in their investigation.

In the second case, several shots were fired at the home of a taxi owner.

Hlathi said the taxi owner was the target of the attack but was not home at the time.

No one was injured and a hunt for the attackers is under way.