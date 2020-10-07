20m ago

add bookmark

Two of four accused of killing Ocean Basket owner abandon bail bids

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, were killed.
Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, were killed.
Netwerk24
  • Four people accused of the murder of a Polokwane Ocean Basket owner and her mother appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. 
  • Two of the accused will continue their bail application on Thursday. 
  • They face charges of murder and kidnapping, among others. 

Two of the four people accused of the murder of Polokwane Ocean Basket owner Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, have abandoned their bail applications, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said. 

The four accused appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. 

According to Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Sophy Mmako and Abibi Hamid have abandoned their bail application. 

Their co-accused, Casper Mudau and Lazarus Mahlo, would continue with theirs on Thursday, Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

READ | Murder of Ocean Basket owner and her mother: Domestic worker, boyfriend in court

The four face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping after the Deacons were found stabbed to death in Welgelegen last month.

Bodies

Their bodies were allegedly found tied up in the back of their SUV.

It was previously reported Mahlo was arrested in Ivory Park, Tembisa, while Mmako was nabbed in Polokwane. 

Netwerk24 reported Mmako had worked for Hettie for the past 24 years, while Mahlo had until recently worked at one of Lizette's Ocean Basket branches. 

The publication also reported Mmako, who is domestic worker, attended the Deacon's memorial service, where she was consoled by the victims' friends and family.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Murder-accused domestic worker given fridge after death of Ocean Basket owner and mother
Domestic worker arrested for Polokwane murders cried at victims' funeral
Murder of Ocean Basket owner and her mother: Domestic worker, boyfriend arrested
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourts
Lottery
One player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2326 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2176 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1198 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.62
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.57
(+0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(-0.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.75)
Gold
1885.40
(+0.32)
Silver
23.72
(+1.93)
Platinum
863.00
(+0.93)
Brent Crude
41.94
(+3.29)
Palladium
2348.00
(+1.21)
All Share
54749.77
(+1.01)
Top 40
50412.19
(+1.09)
Financial 15
10133.36
(+0.83)
Industrial 25
74501.58
(+0.95)
Resource 10
53187.15
(+1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo