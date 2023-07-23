1h ago

Share

Two paramedics kidnapped at gunpoint, taken to a shack in the bushes, robbed and assaulted

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
The paramedics were taken to a shack in the bushes, where they were tied up. (Supplied by GDoH)
The paramedics were taken to a shack in the bushes, where they were tied up. (Supplied by GDoH)
  • Two paramedics responding to a call in Mamelodi were kidnapped at gunpoint.
  • They were taken to a shack in the bushes, and then assaulted and robbed.
  • The crew sustained minor scrapes and bruises, and suffered emotional trauma.

Two paramedics responding to an emergency call in Mamelodi were kidnapped at gunpoint, taken to a shack in the bushes, and then tied up and robbed.

The Gauteng health department condemned "the continued targeting of healthcare workers when discharging their duties by criminals who rob them of their belongings".

According to Gauteng's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson, Tshepo Shawa, the paramedics were hijacked, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of their personal cellphones and other working tools on Saturday.

At the time of the attack, the two - a man and a woman -were responding to a distress call from Nellmapius, near Mamelodi, of a 48-year-old who had collapsed.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the area from the Mamelodi base and, on arrival in the vicinity of the address, two men waved to stop the crew. When the emergency responders stopped, the men pulled out firearms and forced them to drive to an unknown location."

He added that the paramedics were taken to a shack in the bushes, where they were tied up, while the assailants drove away with the ambulance. The paramedics managed to escape to the nearby Mavuso squatter camp, and called for help.

Shawa said the crew had managed to activate the panic button before their attackers took the ambulance. 

READ | 'Traumatised' emergency staff targeted by violent criminals in Western Cape

He said all Gauteng EMS operational vehicles, including ambulances, were fitted with camera technology and tracking devices. This enabled the armed response company to be on the scene within a few minutes.

The ambulance was recovered a few minutes later in the same Nellmapius area, he said.

"The crew sustained minor scrapes and bruises, and have suffered emotional trauma. Trauma counselling has been arranged accordingly. 

"The occupants of the address used to log the call, later on reported that they never called for an ambulance," said Shawa.

According to Shawa, the Nellmapius incident followed one that happened two weeks ago when two healthcare workers were robbed of their belongings in Ekangala. Police are investigating the case, he said.

He appealed to communities to work with law enforcement agencies to report any information that might assist in bringing perpetrators to book.

"It is hoped that various measures, such as the installation of tracking and surveillance devices on EMS vehicles, will assist in curbing these disturbing incidents," said Shawa.

"The Gauteng provincial government is also rolling out phase one of the Gauteng panic button, which is being given to healthcare workers and others who work in vulnerable sectors. This will allow for quicker emergency responses in cases of emergencies."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mamelodigautengcrime and courtshealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 3804 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 147 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

7h ago

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.97
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.89
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
961.46
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.24
0.0%
Gold
1,961.94
0.0%
Silver
24.61
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,579
-0.3%
All Share
76,827
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,212
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,220
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,753
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo