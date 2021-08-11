Two people arrested in Limpopo for allegedly trafficking 23-year-old Lesotho woman

Two people have been arrested for human trafficking.

Two people have been arrested in Limpopo in connection with a human trafficking case in which it is alleged that a 23-year-old woman was lured to South Africa with the promise of employment.

The woman was allegedly raped repeatedly.

She managed to escape and report the case to police at the Mankweng police station on Tuesday, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The victim, who is a foreign national, was reportedly deceived and lured into the country for non-existing employment and allegedly ended up being subjected to prolonged rape until she managed to escape," Mojapelo said.

"[She] was allegedly called by her cousin who promised her employment at Ga-Thoka village. After depositing the money for her transport, the victim reportedly travelled from Lesotho to the said area where, upon her arrival towards the end of last month, her cousin allegedly handed her over to a certain man as her husband."

After her escape, she went to the nearby Paledi Mall, where she was given directions to the police station, Mojapelo added.

Police arrested the woman's 24-year-old cousin and a second suspect, aged 32.

"They will appear in Mankweng Magistrate's Court soon on charges of rape and human trafficking," Mojapelo said,

The case has been handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

