Two people burn to death as petrol tanker loses control and crashes into cars on the N1

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Two people were killed during a freak accident near Fourways.
  • A petrol tanker lost control and collided with other vehicles.
  • One of the vehicles later burst into flames.   

Two people were killed when a petrol tanker lost control and collided with other vehicles on the N1 north near Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

One of the vehicles that the tanker crashed into burst into flames and two people inside were burnt to death.

A third person from another vehicle was injured and taken to hospital.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning and three other people were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate. They were later transported to hospital.

Johannesburg Metro Police's Wayne Minnaar said the truck collided with a white VW Golf which then burst into flames.

"The driver of the VW Golf was burnt to death and his passenger also succumbed to injuries in hospital.

"The driver of a silver VW Polo that was also involved in the crash was taken to hospital together with the driver of the tanker," said Minnaar.

Emer-G-Med paramedics said they responded to the scene and on arrival were met with "absolute mayhem" as a light motor vehicle was found engulfed in flames.

A petrol tanker lay on its side and the wreckages of several light motor vehicles lay strewn across the scene.

"On further inspection, it was discovered that a motorist had suffered fatal burn injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

"An on the scene triage area was established by scene commanders and more resources were dispatched. A middle-aged man was found to be in a critical condition having sustained life threatening burn injuries. 

"Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him, before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator to assist him with breathing and was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate definitive care," Emer-G-Med said. 

With the assistance of firefighters, the blaze was contained.

