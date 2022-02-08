Two people dead, 4 missing and more than 1 000 displaced by flooding in Tshwane metro

More than 1 000 people have been displaced by flooding in the Tshwane metro.

Two people have died while four others are missing.

Mop-up operations have begun in some parts of the metro.

Two people died and more than 1 000 were displaced during heavy rain and flooding in the Tshwane metro over the last four days.



The body of a man was found on Sunday after a bakkie was washed away in the Centurion area on Friday night. A second body was found at the Soul City informal settlement in Mamelodi after a man "drowned in his shack", said Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

Emergency workers were still searching for three people – believed to be the driver of an Uber taxi and two passengers – who were washed away by the Olifantspruit in Midstream. The search was also continuing for a man in a boat who was washed over the Roodeplaat Dam wall over the weekend.

Rescue operations carried out by a multidisciplinary team saw 27 people rescued from vehicles trapped on flooded roads, low-water crossings and from the tops of trees.

More than 1 000 people were displaced by flooding. Temporary shelters were erected in Mamelodi, Hammanskraal and Pretoria West and relief parcels distributed to those affected.

Mop-up operations commenced in Centurion and Mamelodi, added Mabaso.

"We call on residents to remain on high alert, to never try to cross flooded low bridges, to move themselves and valuables to higher ground if under threat of flooding, and to immediately call for help by dialling our toll-free emergency number 107," he said.

