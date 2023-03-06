1h ago

Share

Two people shot, 14 houses damaged by explosives after cash-in-transit robbers pounce in Limpopo

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Limpopo police launched a search for the perpetrators of a cash-in-transit heist in which two people were injured.
Limpopo police launched a search for the perpetrators of a cash-in-transit heist in which two people were injured.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS
  • Two people were wounded in a cash-in-transit robbery in Limpopo.
  • The robbers shot the cash van driver, while a female motorist was wounded in a shootout between police officers and the robbers.
  • Fourteen houses were damaged by explosives when the robbers blew up the cash van.

Limpopo police are searching for robbers who carried out a cash-in-transit heist in which a security guard was shot, and a female motorist was wounded after being caught in the crossfire.

The incident happened in Maupa village on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the cash van had three occupants and was travelling on the R81 towards Giyani. A white Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction bumped into the van.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"The driver swerved and managed to avoid a collision, and the Range Rover then passed it. Another group of suspects in a blue Mercedes-Benz used a similar method and managed to bump the cash van, and the driver reduced speed. His crew jumped out to inspect the vehicle, but the Range Rover suddenly emerged again and opened fire on a Nissan NP200, which was escorting the security guards," said Mojapelo.

"The cash van driver drove towards Maupa village but was accosted by a third group of suspects driving in a silver VW Amarok."

Mojapelo said:

The suspects opened fire on the cash van until the driver lost control, and it stopped. The security guards managed to escape and fled into the bushes. Subsequently, the suspects blew up the security vehicle with explosives and took an undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene in getaway vehicles and the... Nissan NP200.

Fourteen houses were damaged by explosives when the robbers blew up the cash van, added Mojapelo. The driver, who was shot, was taken to hospital.

The Mercedes-Benz was later found burnt along the R81, and the Nissan NP200 was recovered in a nearby village without the keys. The keys were later found in a Toyota Land Cruiser that the robbers stole after the heist.

READ | Manhunt after brazen cash-in-transit heist in Germiston

Police officers immediately launched a search for the robbers and spotted them in a Ford Ranger in the Tzaneen area. A shootout ensued, resulting in a 36-year-old woman being shot in her car, in the crossfire. The robbers fled the scene.

The provincial police commissioner has ordered the establishment of a task team to track down and arrest the robbers.

Police have opened a case of armed robbery, two counts of attempted murder and 14 counts of malicious damage to property.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola at 082 749 2233, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

News24 previously reported that cash-in-transit heists increased by 19% year-on-year in the first two months of 2023, according to the Cash-In-Transit Association of SA (Citasa). The robberies usually involved large groups of up to 30 perpetrators and were becoming increasingly violent, said Citasa.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocash in transit heistscrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are you hoping to see from tonight’s reshuffle announcement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A competent and qualified electricity minister
0% - 0 votes
A younger, reconfigured Cabinet grouping
0% - 0 votes
The removal of state capture-era ministers
0% - 0 votes
Not holding my breath for any significant changes
0% - 0 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies

03 Mar

LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.93
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.39
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
966.49
-0.7%
Palladium
1,426.74
-1.4%
Gold
1,851.35
-0.4%
Silver
21.17
-0.5%
Brent Crude
85.83
+1.3%
Top 40
72,630
+0.4%
All Share
78,559
+0.3%
Resource 10
66,595
-1.7%
Industrial 25
105,540
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,665
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo