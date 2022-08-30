8m ago

Two police officers, three others die in Rand Airport crash

Cebelihle Bhengu
A police fixed wing aircraft crashed at the Rand Airport in Gauteng on Tuesday afternoon (Credit: SAPS)
Five passengers died after a South African Police Service (SAPS) fixed-wing aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at the Rand Airport in Germiston, Gauteng, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told News24 that two of the five people who died were SAPS officers.

The pilot is receiving medical attention after sustaining critical injuries. 

"Authorities are on scene to establish the cause of the accident. The details of the deceased and injured pilot will be released once their next of kin have been informed," said Mathe. 

SAPS uses fixed-wing aircraft in air patrols in coastal areas and around borders. It is unclear if the six were flying to conduct a patrol.


