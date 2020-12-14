Two police reservists in dock after Cape Town man allegedly shot dead outside his home

Marlon Fuller was allegedly shot outside his Hanover Park home last week.

Two police reservists have been arrested in connection with his murder.

Two reservists found themselves on the wrong side of the dock when they appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge.



Eugene Jones was granted bail of R800, while Johan van der Merwe remains behind bars until their next court appearance on 21 December.

The pair were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Sunday following the death of Marlon Fuller in Hanover Park.



Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said 38-year-old Fuller, a security officer, succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

He had reportedly left his house to call his daughters home from a nearby playground at midnight, Fritz said.

"The officers arrived shortly afterwards. It is unclear why the officers began shooting."

Assaulted

Fritz said it was also reported that Fuller’s daughter was allegedly assaulted by officers after picking up bullet casings during the incident.

"To ensure that this case is not simply swept under the rug, I will request that the court watching brief unit monitors this matter for any policing inefficiencies that may result in it being struck off the court role. We must ensure that there is justice.”

He urged anyone with information on Fuller’s death to report it to IPID.

“Our police officers are responsible for making us feel safe and any actions contrary to that must be investigated and met with the appropriate disciplinary action. I call for calm and ask the community to let the wheels of justice turn and for due process to be followed.”

IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed the arrest of two suspects, but would not comment further until its investigators “had engaged the NPA”.