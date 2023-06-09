Two pregnant females among six stabbed Cape fur seal carcasses found on Cape Town beach

Six stabbed Cape Fur seals have washed ashore at the popular Long Beach in Kommetjie on Wednesday.

The carcasses, two females and four males, have since been removed from the beach.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA conducted post-mortems to determine the cause of death.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has confirmed that two of the six Cape fur seals that were found stabbed and washed ashore at the popular Long Beach in Kommetjie this week, were pregnant females.

The six seals were found on Wednesday.

According to the City of Cape Town's Coastal Management, residents had reported the six "large" seals washing ashore, most likely due to drowning following the stabbings.

The SPCA will do X-rays and post-mortems to determine the cause of death.

"The wounds were all identical, made by the same weapon, wielded by the same person, differing only in their penetrative depths," SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said.

"Some of the wounds pierced the heart and lungs, other stabs hit bone and damaged other organs, but what is sad is that both female seals were pregnant," she added.

City officials, the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) and the SPCA were consulted, and it was decided that further investigations were needed based on the unusual wounds.

The carcasses were delivered to the SPCA on Wednesday evening.

X-rays and post-mortems conducted by Sea Search and a wildlife forensics team confirmed that all six seals had been stabbed, most likely while at sea, and had drowned as a result of traumas sustained.

"This incident is a terrible reminder of humans' impact on coastal wildlife," said Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews.

He expressed outrage over the killings, particularly in light of World Oceans Day which was celebrated on Thursday.

Andrews said:

World Oceans Day is celebrated around the globe to create awareness of the protection of our coasts, ocean areas and marine wildlife. This is a horrific incident and should sadden all of us.

The City and SPCA said they were committed to working with DFFE officials to ensure that the full extent of the law was applied when those who had committed the crime were identified and found.

"We need to ensure that an appropriate example is set so that this senseless waste and cruelty to our marine wildlife does not happen again," Andrews said.

The SPCA said that once all investigations were complete, the carcasses would be handled in accordance with the City's solid waste management procedures.







