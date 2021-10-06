Two pregnant women rescued from KwaZulu-Natal home after mudslide

Two pregnant women were rescued from a home that became engulfed in a mudslide in La Mercy, north of Durban, on Tuesday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said paramedics, a police search and rescue team and the metro police's search and rescue crew, responded to reports about the mudslide.

"The one bank collapsed and the mudslide engulfed the one house, entrapping two pregnant women. Rescue workers managed to successfully rescue both ladies [and there were] no injuries."

JUST IN: Two pregnant women trapped inside the home that was engulfed by a mudslide in La Mercy, north of Durban have been rescued with no injuries. @IPSSRescue @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/U1riCubEU3 — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) October 6, 2021

Visuals from the mudslide in La Mercy, North of Durban where two pregnant women are trapped. @IPSSRescue @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/QqGH8Ofrv1 — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) October 6, 2021

Inclement weather, including rain and thunderstorms, has gripped several parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

