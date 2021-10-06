38m ago

add bookmark

Two pregnant women rescued from KwaZulu-Natal home after mudslide

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two pregnant women escaped a mudslide that engulfed their home in Durban. (Photo: IPSS/Supplied)
Two pregnant women escaped a mudslide that engulfed their home in Durban. (Photo: IPSS/Supplied)

Two pregnant women were rescued from a home that became engulfed in a mudslide in La Mercy, north of Durban, on Tuesday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said paramedics, a police search and rescue team and the metro police's search and rescue crew, responded to reports about the mudslide.

"The one bank collapsed and the mudslide engulfed the one house, entrapping two pregnant women. Rescue workers managed to successfully rescue both ladies [and there were] no injuries."

Inclement weather, including rain and thunderstorms, has gripped several parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ipsspaul herbstla mercykwazulu-natalweathermudslide
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1180 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2138 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 4265 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.17
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.52
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Gold
1,748.10
-0.7%
Silver
22.26
-1.6%
Palladium
1,893.00
-1.3%
Platinum
948.15
-1.8%
Brent Crude
82.56
+1.6%
Top 40
57,069
-1.8%
All Share
63,524
-1.6%
Resource 10
57,224
-2.2%
Industrial 25
81,103
-1.7%
Financial 15
14,294
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo