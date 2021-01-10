37m ago

Two princes gunned down in separate incidents in same week

Lwandile Bhengu
  • Two Mpumalanga princes were gunned down in separate incidents in the same week.
  • Prince Zwelithini Dlamini was killed while at home on Monday.
  • Prince Andries Mbangelwa Mahlangu was gunned down in his car on Saturday.

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for people involved in the killings of two princes, in two separate incidents in the province, during the same week. 

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma appealed to the community to assist police in finding those responsible for the murders of Prince Zwelithini Dlamini, 47, and Prince Andries Mbangelwa Mahlangu, 67. Both were gunned down. 

According to police, Dlamini had been at his home in Matsulu, near Nelspruit, with friends when an unknown man entered the home.

"The victim was eating food with his two friends when this callous incident happened. The heartless assailant, after entering the house,  did not utter a word, but opened fire aimed at Dlamini, killing him instantly," said SAPS provincial spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

Hlathi said Dlamini's friends were able to run for cover.

In a recent incident on Saturday evening, Mahlangu was shot while sitting in his car.

"His son told police that he heard gunshots at around 08:15 and went to investigate. He then saw two men running out of the yard, where his father had parked his vehicle. 

"When he approached the vehicle, he realised that his father was leaning with his chest against the steering wheel, unconscious," said Hlathi.

All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
