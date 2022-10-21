Two pupils killed, 63 others injured after driver loses control of school bus in Gauteng

The Gauteng education department is mourning the deaths of two pupils who attended Wedela Technical High School in Carletonville.

The Grade 8 boy and Grade 10 girl died on Thursday afternoon, when the driver of the school bus they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle.

According to department spokesperson Steve Mabona, 63 pupils were injured in the crash.

They received medical attention at nearby health facilities.



"The driver is reported to have fled the scene following the accident ... Our psychosocial support team will be dispatched to the school to provide urgent trauma support, which will also be extended to the families of the deceased learners," Mabona added.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane conveyed his condolences and urged scholar transport drivers to prioritise pupils' safety.