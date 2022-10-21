1h ago

add bookmark

Two pupils killed, 63 others injured after driver loses control of school bus in Gauteng

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two pupils from Wedela Technical High School in Carletonville died after the driver of their bus lost control of the vehicle.
Two pupils from Wedela Technical High School in Carletonville died after the driver of their bus lost control of the vehicle.
Supplied

The Gauteng education department is mourning the deaths of two pupils who attended Wedela Technical High School in Carletonville.

The Grade 8 boy and Grade 10 girl died on Thursday afternoon, when the driver of the school bus they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle.

According to department spokesperson Steve Mabona, 63 pupils were injured in the crash.

READ | Scholar transport has to be a priority, says Equal Education after Pongola horror crash tragedy

They received medical attention at nearby health facilities. 

"The driver is reported to have fled the scene following the accident ... Our psychosocial support team will be dispatched to the school to provide urgent trauma support, which will also be extended to the families of the deceased learners," Mabona added.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane conveyed his condolences and urged scholar transport drivers to prioritise pupils' safety.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of basic educationgautengjohannesburgcrashesaccidentseducation
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 3653 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
27% - 9409 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
38% - 13507 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
25% - 8694 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

3h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.46
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.95
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,620.73
-0.5%
Silver
18.40
-1.5%
Palladium
2,045.50
-0.9%
Platinum
909.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
92.38
-0.0%
Top 40
58,354
-1.7%
All Share
64,814
-1.5%
Resource 10
59,627
-1.2%
Industrial 25
78,174
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,724
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

4h ago

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22293.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo