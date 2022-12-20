Two rescued after sandcastle collapses on them on KZN beach

Two people were rescued on Tuesday after a sandcastle, which was constructed by a young girl on a beach in KwaZulu-Natal, collapsed on them.

According to Paul Herbst, the spokesperson for Medi Response KZN, the young girl and one other were buried in the sand on the beach in Salt Rock on the north coast.

"The young girl had been building sandcastles on the beach when a notable amount of sand engulfed her. This poses a threat in respect of compartment syndrome," he added.

Compartment syndrome happens when blood flow is restricted to a part of the body due to weight applied to the area. This results in the build-up of lactic acid and can be fatal once the weight is removed.

Herbst said reports from the scene indicate two people had been digging a hole on the beach when a 2-metre tall sand wall collapsed on them.

One person was extricated, but the young girl was entrapped.



Rescue crews worked for an hour to free her as advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise her.

Both were rescued.