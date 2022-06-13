Two security guards in custody for allegedly robbing petrol station

Two security guards have been arrested in connection with a business robbery in which they allegedly used their service firearms to rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga.

The security guards, aged 30 and 40, allegedly robbed an employee at Majuba King Petroleum in Bethal on Saturday.

"According to our information, an employee was on duty [on Saturday] at around 18:58 when two males entered his office, and one pointed a pistol at him and forced him to open the safe. They then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene," said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

#sapsMP Two Fidelity employees aged 30 and 40 will appear before the Bethal Magistrate' s Court on Monday 13 June 2022 facing a charge of business robbery. #TrioCrimes MLhttps://t.co/ZW4FOXL9OW pic.twitter.com/XXb3xV9oXk — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) June 12, 2022

Police were summoned to the scene, and through investigations managed to identify the robbers, said Mohlala.

"It was further discovered that the suspects committed the offence using their official firearms," he added.

"The two suspects… were immediately arrested."

They will appear in the Bethal Magistrate's Court on Monday.

