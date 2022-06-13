57m ago

Two security guards in custody for allegedly robbing petrol station

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
It is alleged that two security guards used their service weapons to commit a robbery.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

Two security guards have been arrested in connection with a business robbery in which they allegedly used their service firearms to rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga.

The security guards, aged 30 and 40, allegedly robbed an employee at Majuba King Petroleum in Bethal on Saturday.

"According to our information, an employee was on duty [on Saturday] at around 18:58 when two males entered his office, and one pointed a pistol at him and forced him to open the safe. They then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene," said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Police were summoned to the scene, and through investigations managed to identify the robbers, said Mohlala.

"It was further discovered that the suspects committed the offence using their official firearms," he added.

"The two suspects… were immediately arrested."

They will appear in the Bethal Magistrate's Court on Monday.

