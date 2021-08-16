Two security guards suspended after assault caught on video

Two security guards at the Sassa offices in East London have been caught on cellphone cameras viciously assaulting a man.

The Xhobani Security company has placed both guards on precautionary suspension pending a probe.

The man who was assaulted is expected to appear in court on Monday on common assault charges after allegedly assaulting the guards first.

A disturbing video has emerged of a man being beaten by two security guards with batons, until he seemingly loses consciousness at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices in East London's Duncan Village.

The attack unfolded on Friday in Sassa's waiting area and was filmed with a cellphone.

The incident happened in full view of horrified onlookers in the waiting area.

In the 19 second clip, the guards – a man and a woman – can be seen bludgeoning the man while he is lying on the floor on his stomach.

Another man dressed in civilian clothes then intervenes in a bid to stop the attack.

The security guards, from Xhobani Security, have been placed on precautionary suspension pending a full investigation, according to the security company's director Fezile Dlamini.

Sassa contracts Xhobani Security to offer security services at its offices.

"Both security guards are off the site, but this does not in any way mean they are guilty or not guilty. This is just for an investigation. The video only shows that part where they beat the person, but we don't know what happened prior to that," Dlamini said.

He added that the security company does not condone the use of violence or excessive force by its guards.

Sassa Eastern Cape spokesperson Luzuko Qina said the victim was an intruder who allegedly punched a female security guard after she had asked him to stop taking photos inside the office.

"According to the report from officials that witnessed the incident, a middle-aged man stormed in to the Sassa local office and started taking pictures without permission, and when reprimanded, he became aggressive," Qina said.

Qina said after the female security guard was assaulted, she requested backup from her colleagues.

Police arrested the suspected intruder at the scene.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said a 30-year-old security guard opened an assault case after she was allegedly assaulted by the male suspect.

Kinana said once charged he will be taken to the East London Magistrate's Court to face a charge of common assault on Monday.

Dlamini said the company had launched its own investigation, which will reveal the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Qina said Sassa's preliminary investigations found that no Sassa beneficiaries were injured in the incident.

"We wish to emphasise that as an agency responsible for serving the vulnerable members of society, we do not condone any form of violence. At this stage, we are not aware of what the motive behind the incident was," Qina added.