Two senior Hawks officials, former cop arrested for alleged fraud and corruption

Two senior Hawks officials and a former police officer were arrested for their involvement in alleged fraud and corruption.

They appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes court.

They are expected to appear again in the same court on 25 February 2021.

The Hawks have arrested two of their senior officials and one former police officer for their alleged involvement in fraud and corruption in relation to promotional appointments in the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI).

Brigadier Peggy Morongo, Colonel Malesela Moylan - and former SAPS officer Colonel Paulina Mokgadi, stationed at the Silverton office - appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes court following their arrest on Tuesday morning, said spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The suspects - aged 48, 55 and 57 respectively - were arrested following an investigation where irregularities were picked up at the North West DPCI office.

Mogale said that the investigation stretched across the provinces.

"The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members, in their quest to rid the organisation of those members who aren't willing to be beyond reproach, executed warrants of arrests for the senior officers and the former officer who allegedly misused their power and authority whilst discharging their duties as members of selection panels within the DPCI," she said.

Mhlongo and Motlana were both given bail of R4 000, while Mokgadi's bail was R2 000.

They are expected to appear again in the same court on 25 February next year.

Meanwhile, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi tendered his resignation on Monday after being implicated in a scandal involving the National Lotteries Commission.

National Head of the DPCI Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said that it should be clear by now that the directorate did not favour or prejudice anyone in executing its mandate.

"The principle followed is that regardless of the seniority of the suspected officers, the members of the directorate still perform their work without fear, favour or prejudice", he added.

