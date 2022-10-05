Two shot dead in Camps Bay, suspects flee

Western Cape police are investigating the death of two people killed in Camps Bay on Wednesday.

The attackers fled the scene and are still at large.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are still under investigation.

Two people were shot dead during a daring attack in Camps Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed the perpetrators fled the scene after the shooting occurred.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi told News24 the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are still under investigation.

"Camps Bay police responded to a complaint today, Wednesday. Upon arrival at the scene, at around 15:40 in Victoria Road, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body."

Swartbooi said that, after further inspection of the surrounding area, the body of a second unknown man, who was also shot, was found.



Swartbooi said both victims were declared dead on the scene.

"The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown. Camps Bay police are investigating two counts of murder," he said.

The ward councillor, Nicola Jowell, said it appears the victims were specific targets of the assailants.

Camps Bay Community Safety Initiative said the suspects are believed to have immediately fled the scene.

"We don't believe there is any current threat to the community. We ask people to avoid the area, so that responders have access. Our team is working hard to confirm the details from many conflicting reports.

"We can confirm there has been a shooting incident in the vicinity of Pick 'n Pay on Victoria Road," it added.



