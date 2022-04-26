55m ago

'Two sides to the story' - IFP chief whip reacts to DA's call for Mkhuleko Hlengwa's suspension

Qaanitah Hunter
The IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Photo: Adrian de Kock
  • The IFP has responded to the DA's calls to have Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa investigated and suspended.
  • The DA said his confrontation with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso at a committee meeting last week was reprehensible.
  • Chief whip Narend Singh said Hlengwa should be given a chance to tell his side of the story.

"There are two sides of the story."

These were the words of IFP chief whip Narend Singh in response to the DA's calls for the suspension of Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and for an investigation into his conduct during a meeting with the board of Eskom last Friday.

Hlengwa, an IFP MP, came under fire this week after a confrontation with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso during the meeting. He reprimanded her for implying that the ANC was responsible for Eskom's woes, calling her actions "gutter politics" and ordering her to leave.

READ | DA calls on Parliament to suspend Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa pending investigation into conduct

But Singh said Hlengwa should be given a chance to "give his side" of the story after complaints were lodged against him.

However, he added that if the speaker agrees that Hlengwa's conduct should be investigated, the process must unfold. 

He said: 

We haven't considered his stance but all we are saying is that there are two sides of the story, and he must be given a chance to tell his side and take it from there.
 DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone described Hlengwa's actions as reprehensible.

Mazzone demanded that a full apology be sent to Mavuso for being thrown out of a meeting where she was asked to give an honest opinion.

She also said Hlengwa should be reported to the Powers and Privileges Committee for a full investigation into his behaviour.

While that investigation continues, Mazzone said, Hlengwa should be suspended until his hearing is finalised.

Singh added that Parliament must consider all the facts before it makes a determination. "There could be other circumstances in the committee that gave rise to his actions, and that must be looked at," he said. Hlengwa had no comment on the DA's call for his suspension but indicated that he would issue a statement on the matter later on Tuesday.

Read more on:
daifpscopamkhuleko hlengwapoliticsparliament
