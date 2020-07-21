52m ago

Two sub-districts in Johannesburg have recorded over 10 000 Covid-19 cases each

Canny Maphanga
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19.
Michele Spartari, AFP
  • Two sub-districts in Johannesburg have recorded over 10 000 cases each.
  • The districts are City of Johannesburg D and F which include Soweto, the Inner City and Johannesburg South to name a few.
  • This comes as Gauteng has just over 130 000 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Two sub-districts that fall within the City of Johannesburg have recorded over 10 000 cases of Covid-19 each.

As of Tuesday, 21 July, the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Gauteng are 136 789, of which 59 374 are in Johannesburg.

The sub-district of City of Johannesburg D leads with 13 428 recorded cases. This includes; Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen.

In addition, the City of Johannesburg F which includes the Inner City and Johannesburg South has recorded 10 825 cases.

READ: Covid-19 in Gauteng: City of Johannesburg is the hotspot - here's a breakdown of the numbers

The Gauteng Health MEC's spokesperson Kwara Kekana told News24 the surge in these particular areas was due to it being densely populated and "physical distancing practices are almost next to impossible".

"People live in overcrowded rooms and conditions in informal settlements. There is also absolute non-adherence to existing control measures that include wearing of masks as well as hand washing pr use of hand sanitisers," Kekana explained.

Part of the department's response to the surge in the affected areas includes targeted testing.

"In targeted testing, we aim to test all people with Covid-19 symptoms, with special focus on vulnerable groups such as the elderly, the frail, people with comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension and asthma," Kekana said.

The targeted testing would also include residents in correctional services, mine workers and healthcare workers.

Remaining breakdown per district

The City of Johannesburg is followed by Ekurhuleni with 30 606 cases and Tshwane with 25 021 cases.

Meanwhile, the West Rand has recorded 9 004 cases and Sedibeng, 8 131 cases. A total of 4 743 cases remain unallocated.

In addition, the Gauteng province has recorded a total of 66 374 recoveries and 999 deaths.

