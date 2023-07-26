Two suspected cable thieves found burnt beyond recognition inside City Power infrastructure

City Power officials discovered the bodies of two suspected cable thieves while responding to power outages.

One body was found in Lenasia and the other inside a substation in Randburg.

The bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Large parts of Ferndale in Randburg, Johannesburg, are expected to be without power for a considerable part of the week after the body of a suspected cable thief was found burnt beyond recognition inside a substation.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said technicians who attended to the substation following a power outage complaint discovered the body on Tuesday.

"People had logged a call and when they [technicians] got to the substation, they found that it had tripped and there was a body inside. It was burnt beyond recognition.

"Due to the incident, residents were without power on Tuesday and there was no still power on Wednesday because some of the equipment within the substation was burnt during the vandalism.

"People don't have power due to the acts of these people [cable thieves]. We can't say when Ferndale will have power, as police had to cordon off the scene.

"We will only do the assessment on the damage after the scene has been handed back to us, and then do repairs," Mangena said.

He said this was the second body of a suspected cable thief to be discovered in two days. On Monday, technicians responding to an outage in Nancefield, Lenasia, discovered another body that was burnt beyond recognition.

He said:

The body was discovered inside a trench where a cable was being dug.

Mangena said technicians were replacing the cable.

He said City Power suspects that the two people were part of a group that has been vandalising the power utility's infrastructure.

He said the utility had recorded 15 cases of vandalism between Friday last week and Tuesday. Six of those cases were in Randburg, seven in Roodepoort and two around Lenasia.

"Some were just acts of sabotage as they vandalised our infrastructure without taking anything," he said.



