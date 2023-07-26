15m ago

Share

Two suspected cable thieves found burnt beyond recognition inside City Power infrastructure

accreditation
Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
City Power officials inspect a substation.
City Power officials inspect a substation.
Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
  • City Power officials discovered the bodies of two suspected cable thieves while responding to power outages.
  • One body was found in Lenasia and the other inside a substation in Randburg.
  • The bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Large parts of Ferndale in Randburg, Johannesburg, are expected to be without power for a considerable part of the week after the body of a suspected cable thief was found burnt beyond recognition inside a substation.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said technicians who attended to the substation following a power outage complaint discovered the body on Tuesday.

"People had logged a call and when they [technicians] got to the substation, they found that it had tripped and there was a body inside. It was burnt beyond recognition.

"Due to the incident, residents were without power on Tuesday and there was no still power on Wednesday because some of the equipment within the substation was burnt during the vandalism.

"People don't have power due to the acts of these people [cable thieves]. We can't say when Ferndale will have power, as police had to cordon off the scene.

"We will only do the assessment on the damage after the scene has been handed back to us, and then do repairs," Mangena said.

READ | More than 2 000 cases of cable theft, vandalism in just one year, says Joburg's City Power

He said this was the second body of a suspected cable thief to be discovered in two days. On Monday, technicians responding to an outage in Nancefield, Lenasia, discovered another body that was burnt beyond recognition.

He said:

The body was discovered inside a trench where a cable was being dug.

Mangena said technicians were replacing the cable.

He said City Power suspects that the two people were part of a group that has been vandalising the power utility's infrastructure.

He said the utility had recorded 15 cases of vandalism between Friday last week and Tuesday. Six of those cases were in Randburg, seven in Roodepoort and two around Lenasia.

"Some were just acts of sabotage as they vandalised our infrastructure without taking anything," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city powerisaac mangenagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 7750 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

24 Jul

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.72
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.89
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
19.61
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.97
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Platinum
963.58
-0.3%
Palladium
1,279.56
-0.5%
Gold
1,971.41
+0.3%
Silver
24.68
-0.0%
Brent Crude
83.64
+1.1%
Top 40
72,050
-0.2%
All Share
77,391
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,882
-0.3%
Industrial 25
104,779
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,833
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo