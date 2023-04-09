23m ago

Two suspected robbers killed by cops in foiled cash-in-transit robbery attempt in Centurion

Lisalee Solomons
Gauteng police foiled another cash-in-transit heist on Saturday afternoon.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Gauteng police have foiled a cash-in-transit robbery in Centurion.
  • Police shot and killed two suspected robbers and confiscated three AK47 automatic rifles.
  • On Thursday, police shot and killed nine cash in transit robbers in Sebokeng and wounded a further three.

Gauteng police foiled a cash-in-transit robbery in Centurion on Saturday, shooting and killing two suspected robbers in the process.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS multi-disciplinary team was following up on intelligence-driven information when they intercepted a group of armed suspects along John Vorster Road, Centurion. 

"During the interception, two robbers were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police. Three AK47 automatic rifles were recovered," she said.

News24 understands that police had received information of a planned cash-in-transit heist around Centurion and spotted the suspects at the Grey Owl Shopping Complex driving a charcoal BMW motor vehicle.

At the time, sources said, the suspects were waiting for a G4S cash van. While driving around, the suspects noticed the police and sped off.

"A chase ensued on Olievenhoutbosch Road until John Vorster Drive. A shootout ensued on John Vorster where the two suspects were fatally wounded," sources said.

The BMW was found to have been reported as stolen in Laudium in September last year, the sources said.

READ | Nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in shootout with Gauteng police

This incident follows that of Thursday where nine suspected CIT robbers were fatally wounded during a shootout with police at a house in Sebokeng.

Three others are in hospital under police guard.

News24 previously reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele said it was alleged that the house the men were in belonged to a parolee.


Meanwhile, six suspected drug dealers were arrested in Gauteng by the National Intervention Unit (NIU), a team responsible for investigating gang-related activities in Eldorado Park and surrounding communities.

"This brings the total number of drug dealers arrested in Eldorado Park to 13 after seven more were arrested on Thursday in Extension 4. The team visited several identified addresses where drugs such as crystal meth, tik, dagga, mandrax and money [were] seized," Mathe added. 

"High-density operations are intensifying throughout the country through heightened police visibility with a focus on seizing illegal firearms, drugs and stolen motor vehicles," said Mathe. 

She said roadblocks, patrols, search-and-seizure operations, disruptive operations, and strategically deploying resources in all provinces continue to prove positive results in curbing crime. 

"By implementing a multi-disciplinary approach, the SAPS' goal is to ensure that all South Africans can enjoy their well-deserved Easter break in a safe and secure environment," said Mathe.

SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola said he is satisfied with the integrated and joint law enforcement operations across the country this Easter weekend. 

"While communities enjoy themselves, they should still be aware of their surroundings and take steps to secure their loved ones and property. We continue to urge our communities to continue to exercise discipline and restraint.

"We call on all people to continue to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, abide by the rules of the road and not to drink and drive," said Masemola. 

While communities are urged to remain extra vigilant, they are also encouraged to continue to report criminality to the crime stop number, Masemola added. 

To report criminal activities, contact the crime stop number on 0860010111. 


