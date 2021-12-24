Two suspects appear in court for human trafficking after Tembisa woman lured to Cape Town

Two men have appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on charges of human trafficking.

The duo was arrested after an investigation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation teams and appeared in court on Friday.

The men, 34 and 23-years-old, were arrested at a house at the corner of Lavis and Koeberg roads in Milnerton on Thursday.

"The accused, Ifeanyi Gregory Mgbemena and Kamogelo Mpepela, were remanded in custody until 29 December 2021 for a court interpreter," said Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo.

"It is alleged that a 22-year-old woman from Tembisa met a guy on social media and started a relationship with him. Last month, she met with the supposed boyfriend who took her to Cape Town for a 'visit'," Nxumalo said.

According to the police, the woman was taken to a house in Milnerton where she was allegedly prostituted, locked up, drugged, assaulted, and raped.

The investigation continues.

