Two suspects arrested after head found in Free State river

Free State police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a man who was beheaded and his body burnt beyond recognition.

The man's head was later found in a river.

Meanwhile, in Gauteng, another man was also found beheaded and with his heart ripped out of his chest.

Free State police have finally arrested two men in connection with the headless body of a man that was found burnt beyond recognition in Phuthaditjhaba more than a month ago.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday after police had retrieved the head from the Namahadi river.

The charred, headless body was initially discovered in a ditch by residents of the Masimong section of Namahadi on 6 June.

At the time of the body's discovery, the gender of the victim was unknown.

His family then came forward to identify him, and confirmed his identify to the police.

According to Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, when they were called to the scene, they discovered that the victim's private parts had been removed, which made it hard to determine the gender.

The missing head was retrieved on Saturday.

Speaking to News24, Mophiring said that it was the first suspect that led them to where they had discarded the head.

"He told us that after they beheaded the victim, they placed the head in a sports bag and tied a rock to the bag's handles to prevent the bag from floating [to the surface] in the river."

Mophiring added that they had initially arrested one suspect, and the other had fled the scene, but eventually handed himself over to the police.

Mophiring added:

The two suspects, aged 24 and 28, are expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate's Court soon, facing charges of murder.

"The teamwork between Phuthaditjhaba Public Order Police Unit, Police Cult Investigating Unit, Tactical Response Team and Namahadi police, together with Phuthaditjhaba Rescue and Diving Unit and Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality Fire and Rescue, all contributed to retrieving the missing head."

Meanwhile, residents of Durban Deep near Roodepoort found the mutilated body of a man on Monday.

It's alleged that his head has been chopped off, his heart ripped out of his chest, and his right hand cut off.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police were investigating a case of murder following the discovery.

"The victim is not yet identified, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage, pending police investigations.

"The body was discovered by community members and alerted the police," said Nevhuhulwi.

Nevhuhulwi said police are requesting that anyone with information about this incident contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySapsApp.



