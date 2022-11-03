14m ago

add bookmark

Two suspects arrested for Vosloorus fuel theft

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two suspects were arrested for fuel theft.
Two suspects were arrested for fuel theft.
Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
  • Gauteng Hawks arrested two people for fuel theft in Vosloorus on Wednesday night.
  • A Transnet depot in Germiston raised the alarm about suspicious tampering of the national pipeline. 
  • Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said police seized a truck and other equipment during an investigation. 

The Hawks have arrested two men for alleged fuel theft from the national pipeline in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

The men, aged 26 and 30, were arrested on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said the police "intensified" their investigation towards the N3 highway after a Transnet depot in Germiston had flagged possible tampering with the national pipeline.

On Wednesday evening, authorities arrested the men who drove in a white Isuzu in the Phumla area.

"They stopped the car and found six large plastic containers loaded at the back. Further examination confirmed the contents to be just over 4 750 litres of diesel. The pair were immediately apprehended, and they led the team to a nearby stand adjacent to the freeway," said Ramovha.

Officers discovered a hosepipe linked to a generator and extended to an underground tunnel that connects it to the national pipeline.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Police seized a truck and other equipment, said Ramovha. Gauteng provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, welcomed the arrests.

"The operation proves that the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation - known as the Hawks] is closing down on all criminal activities relating to the tampering of the key national infrastructure. The deployment of intelligence-based initiatives that encompass the latest technology will intensify.

"The public cannot afford to sit and watch when our infrastructure is being damaged at the rate it is. The immense risk and danger posed by tampering with the fuel pipeline are inconceivable," said Kadwa.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 28 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 113 votes
I don't use Twitter
69% - 312 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.58
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.95
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,627.94
-0.5%
Silver
19.43
+1.1%
Palladium
1,816.89
-2.2%
Platinum
923.18
-1.4%
Brent Crude
96.16
+1.6%
Top 40
59,504
-1.7%
All Share
66,047
-1.6%
Resource 10
60,935
-3.3%
Industrial 25
78,779
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,383
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 100 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

3h ago

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 100 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

13h ago

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo