12m ago

add bookmark

Two suspects in court after police seize abalone worth R5.3m

Cebelihle Mthethwa
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Two suspects have appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court after their arrests on Monday.
  • The arrests were made after police received a tip-off about a truck transporting abalone on the N1.
  • When police searched the truck, they found bags of onions and potatoes with boxes of dried abalone underneath other cargo.   

Two suspects have appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court following their arrest for allegedly dealing in abalone.

According to the police, the two suspects were arrested near the N1 Huguenot tunnel on Monday after police had received a tip-off of a truck transporting abalone on the N1. 

"The pair, aged 33 and 45, were apprehended near the N1 Huguenot tunnel in a joint search and seizure operation by members of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, Crime Intelligence, K9 and Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF)," police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement.

Two men arrested
Police arrest two suspects found with boxes of abalone.
Supplied, SAPS
 

When the police identified and searched the truck, they found bags of onions and potatoes with boxes of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R5.3 million concealed underneath other cargo.   

The two appeared in the Paarl Magistate's Court on Tuesday for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.   

Related Links
Man sentenced to 42 years in prison for hijacking abalone truck
Limpopo cops confiscate abalone worth millions
Poachers sentenced for stealing abalone worth millions
Read more on:
western capecrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
18% - 1670 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
50% - 4560 votes
I'm no longer concerned
31% - 2814 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.27
(-0.63)
ZAR/GBP
21.60
(-0.31)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.31)
Gold
1771.71
(+0.22)
Silver
17.70
(-1.41)
Platinum
811.00
(-1.99)
Brent Crude
42.44
(-0.79)
Palladium
1902.00
(-0.80)
All Share
54676.95
(-1.44)
Top 40
50429.68
(-1.49)
Financial 15
10183.46
(-0.38)
Industrial 25
76499.72
(-1.31)
Resource 10
50906.53
(-1.96)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo