Two taxi owners murdered in Limpopo

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
Two taxi operators were shot dead while travelling from a funeral in Limpopo. Photo supplied.
  • Two taxi operators were found shot dead in Pienaarsrivier, Limpopo, on Saturday.
  • The two were returning from a funeral in a white sedan when they were attacked as they approached a T-junction.
  • The deceased were identified as the chairperson and secretary of the Simunye Taxi Association.

The bullet-riddled bodies of two taxi operators were found in a car near a road in Pienaarsrivier, Limpopo, in a case of suspected taxi violence.

Police said the two were driving back from a funeral in Phake village on Saturday when they were attacked as they approached the Pankop-Pienaarsrivier T-junction.

"Their vehicle was apparently shot at many times by unknown suspects. The victims' vehicle went through the intersection and stopped in the nearby bushes. It is not clear at this stage how many suspects were involved and whether or not they were on foot or driving a motor vehicle," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The taxi owners were identified as Charles Sibanda, chairman of the Simunye Taxi Association, and the association's secretary, Julius Morifi.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has appealed to the public to provide investigators with information that can lead to the arrest of the killers.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the My SAPS app or their nearest police station.

