Two teens shot dead in Cape Town

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for an unknown gunman who shot dead two teenagers in cold blood in the early hours of Saturday in Waterway informal settlement in Eerste River.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said two counts of murder were registered.

He said Mfuleni police were called to the scene just after 01:00, where the bodies of the two boys - 15 and 17 - were found.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The suspect (is) yet to be arrested," said Twigg.

The motive for the attack is yet to be established, said Twigg.

READ | One man killed, another injured in Cape Town shooting

Meanwhile, in Hanover Park, the body of a 34-year-old man was found on Downburg Road on Friday.

Police said the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest.

"The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," said Twigg.

Philippi police have registered a murder case.

"The motive for the attack is gang-related. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," Twigg said.

Anyone with information on the above incidents can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



