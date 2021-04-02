10m ago

add bookmark

Two teens shot dead, three others injured in Newclare shooting

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Two 16-year-old boys were shot dead in Newclare in Johannesburg.  
  • A third young man, a shop owner, and a relative were also shot and injured as the shooter followed the fleeing boys.  
  • Police have appealed to witnesses or anyone with information to contact the nearby Sophiatown police.  

Two 16-year-old boys were shot dead in Newclare, Johannesburg, while a third young man and two other people were injured.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said information at this point suggests that somebody fired shots at three young men who were walking near the corner of Hamilton and Polack streets on Thursday afternoon.

Polack Street runs between Newclare and Westbury, an area already under the spotlight over fatal shootings in January.

One of the boys was killed in the first volley of Thursday's shooting.

READ | Man shot dead with high-calibre guns in Tongaat, KZN

The two other youths ran into a business while still being shot at, but a second youth was killed.   

"The business owner and his relative also sustained injuries from the shooting whereupon the three injured victims were then rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention," said Peters. 

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics and the City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services arrived on the scene at 16:30, but the two teens were declared dead at the scene. 

Medics treated the injured survivors of the shooting with advanced life support and then took them to hospital.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Lekker start to the Easter weekend for 1 Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4748 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1420 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5825 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.65
(+0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.24
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.22
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,730.59
(+0.0)
Silver
24.97
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,213.00
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.4)
Palladium
2,669.79
(-0.1)
All Share
67,236
(0.0)
Top 40
61,590
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,166
(0.0)
Industrial 25
89,425
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,915
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo