Two to remain behind bars after Atlantis teen stabbed, mauled by dogs

Two suspects have been charged in connection with the murder of Jordan Moore, 16.

He was killed in Atlantis on Friday night.

According to his grandfather, it was difficult to count the number of stab wounds Jordan had sustained.

Two men accused of the stabbing an Atlantis teenager before he was mauled by dogs will remain in police custody.

The case against the two accused, charged with the murder of 16-year-old Jordan Moore, was postponed to 22 January 2021 in the local magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the two suspects were aged 18 and 24.

According to IOL, hundreds of residents had been baying for the two accused's blood, calling for "Justice for Jordan" and brandishing placards which read "Enough is Enough".

The pair reportedly abandoned their bail application.

His mother, Letitia Moore, had told the publication that Jordan had been a respectable boy, who loved making others laugh.

It had been difficult to count the number of stab wounds Jordan had sustained, his grandfather John Hulbert had told Netwerk24.

His grandson, who was in Grade 10 at Robinvale High School, had been visiting a cousin in Robinvale when he was attacked.

He told the publication that Jordan had been sitting with a relative and a friend at a park when they were threatened by two men with a gun. The men wanted Jordan and his friends to buy beer for them from the nearby shebeen.

Two of the boys fled to find help, but when they returned, Jordan was dead.

Hulbert told Netwerk24 some of Jordan's teeth had been knocked out and his chain had been ripped from his neck.

His ear had also been injured, and Hulbert believes this was from being beaten with a stone.

Robinvale High School, in a Facebook post, confirmed the death of one of their own, urging all to keep his family and loved ones in their prayers.

"Jordan was well-known and loved among his peers and classmates. He always had a smile on his face and a contagious laugh," the post reads.

"When getting him on the stoops, he would always reply with: 'I'm just going to the toilet, sir', with his raised eyebrow and frown, like only Jordan could do.

"We will surely miss his presence."

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen