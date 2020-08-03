32m ago

add bookmark

Two top legal eagles in Norma Gigaba's corner as she fights Hawks over husband Malusi's case

Karyn Maughan
Norma Gigaba.
Norma Gigaba.
Photo by Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas
  • Norma Gigaba was arrested on Friday afternoon, seemingly in relation to extensive damage done to a Mercedes Benz her husband Malusi drove.
  • Over the weekend, it transpired that the Hawks have been investigating an alleged conspiracy to kill Malusi Gigaba.
  • Norma Gigaba was released from police holding cells in Pretoria on Saturday.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba's wife Norma is expected to launch a full-throttled attack on the legality of her arrest for assault and malicious damage to property when she appears in court on Monday – after weekend media reports claimed the Hawks were probing an alleged assassination plot against her husband.

News24 has established that the 40-year-old mother-of-two will be represented by well-known senior advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Dali Mpofu when she appears in the Hatfield office of the Pretoria Magistrate's Court this morning. Women's advocacy group Wise 4 Africa will also seek to make submissions in support of Norma Gigaba.

She was arrested on Friday afternoon and spent one night in police holding cells before she was released on Saturday.

It is understood that both Ngcukaitobi and Mpofu will argue that the case against her should be postponed for a long period of time, to enable her to challenge the legality and constitutionality of her arrest and, specifically, the involvement of the Hawks in it.

Over the weekend, the Hawks – which are specifically mandated to investigate "priority" criminal offences like organised crime and corruption – sought to clarify why its officers had arrested her for allegedly trashing a Mercedes Benz G Wagon belonging to her husband's friend, trade unionist Peterson Siyaya.

READ | Malusi Gigaba claims hitmen were hired to kill him

Siyaya was one of 13 men accused of plotting to kill Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) leaders in the North West in 2017, as part of what the State alleged was a revenge conspiracy driven by internal politics in the union. The case against Siyaya and four other accused was withdrawn in October 2018.

Asked for confirmation of media reports that Norma Gigaba's  arrest may be linked to an alleged death threat reported by her husband earlier this year, Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24: "There was an element of threat to his life in the nature of the offence; we had to get involved and deal with it. We have done what we had to do. That case now will be referred to the SAPS (SA Police Service) detective for further investigation."

In other words, the Hawks have handed their case against Norma Gigaba to the police – an indication that, even at this early stage, the unit has not found evidence to justify pursuing her for any involvement in an alleged "death plot" against her husband. 

News24 has, however, established that the Hawks remain in possession of several of Norma Gigaba's devices, including her phone. It is unclear when they will be returned to her.

What is clear, however, is that Norma Gigaba does not intend to take her highly publicised arrest lying down. In addition to challenging the legality of her detention, her lawyers are expected to sue the police for wrongful arrest and defamation linked to weekend reports suggesting that she may have been involved in a plot to kill her husband.

Such legal action will force the Hawks to disclose, in detail, exactly what led the high-level unit to involve itself in what, at least for now, appears to be a very ugly domestic dispute.

Related Links
Norma Gigaba will make first court appearance for malicious damage to property
Norma Gigaba in 'good spirits' after being released on bail - lawyer
Gigaba's former mistress takes on his wife in social media storm
Read more on:
hawksmalusi gigabanorma gigabapeterson siyayacourts
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
20% - 1582 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
29% - 2302 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
52% - 4139 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.16
(-0.81)
ZAR/GBP
22.41
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
20.16
(-0.57)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.46)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.75)
Gold
1973.44
(-0.38)
Silver
24.27
(-0.49)
Platinum
900.00
(-0.11)
Brent Crude
43.61
(0.00)
Palladium
2090.00
(+1.53)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo