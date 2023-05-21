Two Unisa council members resign in wake of damning report into university affairs

Two Unisa council members have reportedly tendered their resignations.

This follows the council's decision to request a 21-day extension to respond to Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande.

Nzimande is currently studying the report and will contemplate the way forward regarding the implementation of the recommendations.

This was according to the Sunday Times, which reported that Belinda Mapongwana- chair of council's social and ethics committee- resigned on Friday, while Sedzani Mudau resigned on Saturday.

The resignations come after the council held a meeting on Thursday, where members apparently discussed the report by independent assessor Professor Themba Mosia.

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande, had this week provided the university with a copy of the report and is currently studying its findings.

In the Thursday meeting, council members debated principal and vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula's future and were divided on whether to suspend him, according to City Press.

In the 309-page document, Report of the Independent Assessor into the Affairs of the University of South Africa, Mosia details his findings on various issues, including the state of governance at the institution, the performance of management and the council, financial management, upgrades to the vice-chancellor's home, claims of intimidation and bullying, relations with the labour movement, and the leaking of confidential reports.

According to City Press, the council said that it would not respond to media enquiries relating to the report and that it would respond to Nzimande within 14 days.

However, insiders informed the publication that, during Thursday's meeting, the council made a decision to ask Nzimande to extend this to 21 days.

The Sunday Times reported that this sparked Mudau's resignation as she said "appropriate and urgent action" was need to restore public confidence.

News24 reported that the report details a litany of claims of maladministration, poor leadership and mismanagement against the council, chaired by Mashukudu Maboa, and the executive management team, led by LenkaBula.

Nzimande said he was currently studying the report and would contemplate the way forward regarding the implementation of the recommendations after due process was followed, as guided by the Higher Education Act.



