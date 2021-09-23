1h ago

add bookmark

Two University of the Free State students shot dead, two others injured in robbery

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
University of the Free State.
University of the Free State.
Teboho Setena
  • Two University of the Free State students have been killed and two others are in hospital.
  • The students were allegedly attacked by three suspects in an apparent robbery.
  • According to the university, another student was found dead in his room in a separate incident.

Two University of the Free State (UFS) students were killed and two others were in a critical condition after robbers demanded money and their electronics near Phuthaditjhaba on Wednesday.

The group of students, residing at Botjhabela Village, were at their rental accommodation when three robbers wearing balaclavas attacked them at about 00:40.

According to police, they were summoned to the shooting incident in Botjhabela Village at about 01:00.

"Upon their arrival, they found a group of students believed to be studying at the University of the Free State, at QwaQwa branch (sic). The police found two male bodies on the scene with fatal gunshot wounds," said police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele.

He said they were identified by their friends.

READ | Walter Sisulu University student stabbed to death at residence, 29-year-old man arrested

Two other men had already been rushed to the Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Regional Hospital, where they were in a critical condition.

The robbers demanded money, laptops and cellphones from the students.

"The names of the deceased and injured will be released once the next of kin has been informed," Makhele added.

Police were investigating two murders, two attempted murders and house robbery.

UFS said it was saddened and shocked by the deaths of its students during two separate incidents in Phuthaditjhaba and the Bloemfontein campus.

"In the second incident, a student residing at one of the men's residences on the Bloemfontein campus was found in his room this morning (Wednesday). It is not clear when he passed away," the university said.

The South African Union of Students (SAUS) conveyed its heartfelt condolences, prayers and thoughts to the family, friends and fellow students of the deceased students.

"We further would like to wish the two students who are currently in hospital, fighting for their lives, a speedy recovery. The union will be visiting the family, fellow students and the community of Botjhabela village," SAUS spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa said in a statement.

The union called on UFS and Higher Health to provide psychological support to the students left traumatised and distraught by the robbery.

"The reality is that the deaths of these students further highlight the devastating state of student accommodation in the South African higher education sector, particularly off-campus or private student accommodation. In fact, the lack of adequate housing in the sector, by implication, makes the Department of Higher Education and universities conspirators in the senseless killing of students of this nature (sic)," said Dlanjwa.

He said the recent murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni, a student at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape, could also be directly attributed to the abhorrent state of student accommodation within the higher education sector. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of free statefree statecrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Did you register to vote in the upcoming elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
60% - 1451 votes
No
40% - 973 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

3h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.76
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.16
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.29
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.70
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,764.14
-0.2%
Silver
22.62
-0.3%
Palladium
2,036.00
+0.3%
Platinum
1,002.10
+0.0%
Brent Crude
76.19
+2.5%
Top 40
56,938
0.0%
All Share
63,353
0.0%
Resource 10
56,962
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,495
0.0%
Financial 15
14,175
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo