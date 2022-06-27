30m ago

Two-week-old baby among seven family members killed in KwaZulu-Natal house fire

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
Five children died in a fire.
Five children died in a fire.
Sharon Seretlo

Four children, including a two-week-old baby, were among a family of seven killed in a fire in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

Two-week-old baby Zanokuhle Mthembu, two-year-old Onge Mthembu, nine-year-olds Anathi Mthembu and Noluthando Mthembu, and their mother, Bongekile Mthembu, 37, were killed when their home in KwaNhlalwane Village caught fire on Saturday evening, according to the social development department.

"Four family members were rescued by neighbours on the scene and were rushed to the nearby clinic to be treated for inhalation and burn wounds. They were later transferred to hospital, where Onge succumbed to his injuries," department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said on Monday.

Memela confirmed that two more family members, identified as Thobeka Mthembu, 31, and Ayabonga Mthembu, 7, later succumbed to their injuries.

He said department and municipal officials were "on the ground trying to help the traumatised family and neighbours".

"A team of social workers was immediately assigned to provide psycho-social support, trauma debriefing and trauma containment to the bereaved family and neighbours following their ordeal."

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza are expected to visit the family on Tuesday.

Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalfires
