Two white rhino killed and dehorned at Limpopo game reserve

Two white rhino have been killed and dehorned at a Limpopo game reserve, police have said.

Police in the Lephalale area were called out to a game reserve on Tuesday morning after game rangers discovered the carcasses of the male and female rhinos. Police did name the reserve.

"Upon arrival, it was also discovered that the rhinos were shot dead, dehorned, and police found a cartridge and projectile at the scene of the crime," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi.

Seabi urged anyone with information to contact Colonel Alphius Mokale on 082 565 6524 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Last month, two rhino were found killed in a similar manner at a game reserve outside Phalaborwa on 11 November.