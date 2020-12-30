1h ago

add bookmark

Two white rhino killed and dehorned at Limpopo game reserve

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A white rhino and her baby head towards home after a long day of grazing in Nakuru, Kenya.
A white rhino and her baby head towards home after a long day of grazing in Nakuru, Kenya.
Chris Minihane/Getty Images

Two white rhino have been killed and dehorned at a Limpopo game reserve, police have said.

Police in the Lephalale area were called out to a game reserve on Tuesday morning after game rangers discovered the carcasses of the male and female rhinos. Police did name the reserve.

"Upon arrival, it was also discovered that the rhinos were shot dead, dehorned, and police found a cartridge and projectile at the scene of the crime," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi.

Seabi urged anyone with information to contact Colonel Alphius Mokale on 082 565 6524 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Last month, two rhino were found killed in a similar manner at a game reserve outside Phalaborwa on 11 November.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11999 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10295 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3975 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.59
(+0.80)
ZAR/GBP
19.86
(+0.01)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(+0.48)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.45)
Gold
1887.30
(+0.55)
Silver
26.44
(+1.12)
Platinum
1067.84
(+1.99)
Brent Crude
51.24
(+0.65)
Palladium
2379.00
(+2.25)
All Share
59634.93
(+0.66)
Top 40
54615.33
(+0.77)
Financial 15
12169.39
(+0.48)
Industrial 25
78156.77
(+1.00)
Resource 10
57761.55
(+0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo