WATCH | Two women arrested for allegedly snatching baby from shopping trolley in Gqeberha

Police said the women told the parents they were "just joking", despite them not knowing each other.

The women, aged 51 and 56, were charged with kidnapping.

Two women were arrested after allegedly snatching a baby from a trolley at a cash and carry store in Cleary Park in Gqeberha, police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child's parents, aged 23 and 28, were shopping at the store on Monday when the incident happened.

"The child was seated in the trolley. While [the parents] were busy at the fridges and [had] their backs to the trolley, it is alleged that a female walked up to the child, touched her, and then walked away.

Naidu said:

Within seconds, another female snatched the child and also walked away.

She said that when the father noticed the 1-year-old was missing, he ran to a security guard at the doors.



"As the security guard was about to close the doors, the first woman pointed out to the father that the child was with the second suspect," Naidu added.

"The women indicated that they were just joking with the parents. The suspects and the complainant do not know each other."

The women, aged 51 and 56, were arrested and charged with kidnapping.




