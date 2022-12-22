50m ago

Two women shot dead, passengers robbed on bus heading from Tshwane to Zimbabwe

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Two women were shot dead inside a bus enroute to Zimbabwe from Pretoria on Thursday.
SAPS
  • Two women were shot dead inside a bus en route to Zimbabwe from Pretoria on Thursday.
  • Police said other passengers were robbed of their belongings and cash.
  • Cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery were opened.

Two women were shot dead on a bus en route to Zimbabwe from Tshwane on Thursday, police say.

Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said three men pretending to be passengers had boarded the Copperbelt Bus just after 01:00 on Thursday.

"As it passed Mantsole weighbridge along the N1 road, one of the suspects allegedly produced a firearm and shot through the front windscreen, forcing the driver to pull over," he said.

"The other suspects shot three women, instantly killing two and critically injuring the other."

Mojapelo said the gunmen ordered all other passengers to disembark and lie on the ground.

They were then robbed of their belongings, including cash, cellphones and passports.

Mojapelo said: 

The suspects were, thereafter, allegedly picked up by another motor vehicle that was apparently following the bus.

Cases of murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery have been opened.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered that the gunmen be hunted down and brought to book.



