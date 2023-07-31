Two women shot dead, three others injured in Cape tavern

Five people were shot at Boss Tavern in Philippi over the weekend.

Two women died while three men survived and were taken to hospital.

A community leader said local residents feared for their lives following the incident.

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot dead two women and injured three men inside Boss Tavern in Brown's Farm, Philippi, over the weekend.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said police arrived at the scene on Sinqolamthi Street at about 21:00 on Saturday and found the two women with gunshot wounds to their heads.

"The two female victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel while the male victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment," said Twigg.

He said the motive for the attack was still unknown, and police were investigating the incident.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary Dumisani Qwebe said there were about 30 people inside the tavern when the shooting occurred.

"When I passed the tavern just before the incident took place, I saw lots of people having a good time. There was no drama or fighting.

"The people were dancing to the music, unaware of what would take place a few minutes later," said Qwebe.

He said the area had become a "headache" in recent months, as several shooting incidents had occurred.

"From what the CPF understands, these gunmen went into the tavern with a vengeance. What exactly they were doing there is unclear right now, but we suspect that they were targeting some people inside," Qwebe said.

He added that the CPF and community leaders would be meeting on Monday to determine what exactly happened and to deliberate on what interventions are needed to stop tavern killings in the area.

Qwebe said:

Our people are feeling unsafe and are scared even to leave their houses because they don't know if the suspects will be coming back to the area.

He said the tavern had been a hotspot for criminal activities over the years.

"This tavern has been problematic for some time due to its time regulations. It has been facing many challenges with its opening and closing times, and the selling alcohol to residents even after closing hours."



Qwebe said the tavern had been closed since the incident while police carry out investigations.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111



